BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) Upgraded at Santander

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BFR. Zacks Investment Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

BFR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BBVA Banco Frances has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1,057.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

