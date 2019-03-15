Beacon Price Tops $0.0145 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a market cap of $88,559.00 and $284.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00083492 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00139505 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008466 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001826 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded up 445.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 6,640,587 coins and its circulating supply is 6,114,713 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.