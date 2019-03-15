Beaconlight Capital LLC Buys Shares of 933,430 Olin Co. (OLN)

Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 933,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,771,000. Olin makes up about 6.5% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.56% of Olin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,040,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 16.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 56,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $331,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $23.37 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Olin had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

