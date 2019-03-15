Beaconlight Capital LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Universal Display Co. (OLED) Stock

Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Universal Display accounts for about 0.7% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $156.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Universal Display had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Universal Display from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Universal Display to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $191,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $191,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $909,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,294,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

