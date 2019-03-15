Berenberg Bank Increases Premier Oil (PMO) Price Target to GBX 120

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the oil producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

LON:PMO opened at GBX 86.65 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73. The firm has a market cap of $713.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92).

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

