Berman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $25,000 in NewMarket Co. (NEU) Stock

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 319.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 31.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 63.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 331.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $434.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.50. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $352.89 and a one year high of $452.54.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $538.31 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 10.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas E. Gottwald sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $4,816,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,168 shares in the company, valued at $63,560,357.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Rogers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.97, for a total value of $216,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

