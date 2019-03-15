Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,654 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,361,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,177,000 after purchasing an additional 229,525 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,241,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,439,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,964 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,609,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 184,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Novartis by 1.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,345,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,925,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.94.

Novartis stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $92.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.8646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

