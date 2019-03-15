Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 219,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,493,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 161,810 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 486,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 136,949 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of WMS opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.99. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The business had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

