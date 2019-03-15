BHP Group (BHP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton is poised to gain from its focus on investment plans across iron ore, copper, coal and petroleum. The company is trying to make its operations more efficient on the back of smarter technology adoption across the entire value chain. Over the last year, BHP Billiton’s shares have outperformed the industry. BHP has sold its onshore U.S. assets for $10.8 billion, to simplify and strengthen its portfolio and generate shareholder returns. Moreover, strong cash flow position, lower debt levels and higher operational efficacy will likely strengthen BHP Billiton’s competency. BHP will benefit from the recent surge in iron ore prices triggered by the impending shortage in iron ore supply following the dam burst at one of Vale's mines. However, an oversupply situation in the mining market will likely hurt the company’s results. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. CLSA lowered shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

BHP opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,842,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

