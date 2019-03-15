BidaskClub Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGIC. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Magic Software Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ MGIC remained flat at $$8.49 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,332. The company has a market cap of $415.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,782,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 490,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

