BidaskClub Lowers CVB Financial (CVBF) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. FIG Partners cut shares of CVB Financial from an outperform rating to a market-perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of CVB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.78 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in CVB Financial by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CVB Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.