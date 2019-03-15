BidaskClub Lowers Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director James R. Bergman sold 14,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $802,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,732. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.