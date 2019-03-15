Big Yellow Group (BYG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,025 at Morgan Stanley

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYG. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 993 ($12.98) to GBX 972 ($12.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 978.38 ($12.78).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

BYG stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 992.50 ($12.97). The company had a trading volume of 199,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 817 ($10.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.50 ($13.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 324,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91), for a total transaction of £3,206,978.84 ($4,190,485.87).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.