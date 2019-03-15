BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 3,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,449. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $327.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.17 and a beta of 1.65.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $179,441.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $36,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,583 shares in the company, valued at $455,505.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,869 shares of company stock worth $781,532. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 783,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 632,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

