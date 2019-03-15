BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) VP Sells $50,010.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at $734,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, February 14th, Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $48,210.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $36,360.00.

BLFS stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.27 million, a PE ratio of -89.05 and a beta of 1.65. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised BioLife Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) VP Sells $50,010.00 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/biolife-solutions-inc-blfs-vp-sells-50010-00-in-stock.html.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.