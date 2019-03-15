Biopharmx (BPMX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BPMX opened at $0.10 on Friday. Biopharmx has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.33.

Biopharmx Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

