BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 4,904.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEAT. ValuEngine cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Sidoti set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other news, VP Heather C. Getz sold 93,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $6,542,412.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Heather C. Getz sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $576,602.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,677.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,198 shares of company stock worth $12,419,736 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $68.24 on Friday. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.47.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/biotelemetry-inc-beat-shares-bought-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.