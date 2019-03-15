Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. Bitcoin Red has a market capitalization of $63,741.00 and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00386698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.01697538 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00237397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Profile

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.