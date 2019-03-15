Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches One Day Volume of $105.14 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67.88 or 0.01713439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bittrex, Huobi and Cobinhood. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $105.14 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00384002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00235769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00002443 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005028 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,670,348 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Indodax, BigONE, ZB.COM, Altcoin Trader, Korbit, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Kucoin, Bitkub, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, Bitrue, Poloniex, Coinsuper, WazirX, CoinBene, Bibox, BX Thailand, Binance, MBAex, IDAX, Bithumb, Kraken, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Coinsquare, Hotbit, OKEx, Koinex, CoinZest, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Huobi, Gate.io, YoBit, Coinbit and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

