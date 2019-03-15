Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Blackrock Capital Investment has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

