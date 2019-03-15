BlackRock Inc. Purchases 756,455 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,275,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vonage worth $281,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2,793.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,308,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,378 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,006,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Vonage by 352.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 829,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 646,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vonage by 15.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,545,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,368,000 after acquiring an additional 595,360 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of VG opened at $10.15 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Vonage had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 400,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,553,862 shares in the company, valued at $78,353,375.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 83,334 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $745,839.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,558,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,601,268.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,333,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,790,988. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

