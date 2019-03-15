Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (MUI) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.91

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 2345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,675,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 509,339 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

