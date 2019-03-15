Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Kemper Corp (KMPR) Stock

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Kemper by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $45,399,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kemper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. JMP Securities raised shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. Kemper Corp has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Kemper had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

