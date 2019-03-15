Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Cabot Corp (CBT) Stock

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot by 723.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

NYSE:CBT opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Corp has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.50 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

