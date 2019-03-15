Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Corelogic Inc (CLGX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 3,242.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,078,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,046,258 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLGX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Corelogic from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Corelogic from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $403.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 6.81%. Corelogic’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,392.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

