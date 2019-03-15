BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 26th. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $190.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.86.

SRPT opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 8.21. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.23. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $8,464,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $22,089,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,621.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,939.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 123.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

