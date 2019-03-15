BMO Capital Markets Trims Dorel Industries (DII.B) Target Price to C$16.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s current price.

DII.B has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Dorel Industries from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Dorel Industries in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dorel Industries from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Dorel Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.60.

TSE DII.B traded down C$1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.93. 282,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of C$26.90 and a 52-week high of C$36.54. The company has a market cap of $371.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.77.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

