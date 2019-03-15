Bodhi [ETH] (BOE) Price Hits $0.0219 on Exchanges

Bodhi [ETH] (CURRENCY:BOE) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Bodhi [ETH] has a total market capitalization of $324,214.00 and $13,590.00 worth of Bodhi [ETH] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bodhi [ETH] has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bodhi [ETH] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges including Bytex, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.75 or 0.16711624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00049526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001260 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Bodhi [ETH] Profile

Bodhi [ETH] (BOE) is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. Bodhi [ETH]’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,817,589 tokens. Bodhi [ETH]’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken. The official website for Bodhi [ETH] is www.bodhi.network. The official message board for Bodhi [ETH] is medium.com/@bodhitoken. The Reddit community for Bodhi [ETH] is /r/bodhiproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bodhi [ETH]

Bodhi [ETH] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi [ETH] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi [ETH] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bodhi [ETH] using one of the exchanges listed above.

