Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,659 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 10,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total transaction of $1,198,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $459.00 target price (up from $435.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.94.

Boeing stock opened at $373.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $2.055 dividend. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

