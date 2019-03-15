Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,659 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its position in Boeing by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 10,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $373.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/boeing-co-ba-shares-sold-by-sabal-trust-co.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.