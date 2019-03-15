Bokf Na Buys 3,230 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.94.

Shares of WBA opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

