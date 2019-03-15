Bokf Na Cuts Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 61.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,576,469 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 33.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

