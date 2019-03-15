Bokf Na Has $2.82 Million Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 13.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $150,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,394 shares in the company, valued at $502,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $147,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,127. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

