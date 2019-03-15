Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) EVP Sells $825,300.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $825,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BAH opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

