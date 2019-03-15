BOScoin (BOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $602,213.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $602,213.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000634 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 787,000,050 coins and its circulating supply is 533,030,782 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

