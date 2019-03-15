Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 3,495 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 80.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 35,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

TMO opened at $261.43 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.85 and a twelve month high of $266.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.12%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $5,017,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

