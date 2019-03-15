Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$16.91 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$23.48.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/boston-pizza-royalties-income-fund-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-12-bpf-un.html.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.