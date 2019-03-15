Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$16.91 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$23.48.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.
