Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Holdings Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 189.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

BXP stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.84 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $651.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.12 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

