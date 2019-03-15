Bread Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00006817 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tokenomy, Cobinhood and Kucoin. In the last week, Bread has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Bread has a market cap of $23.95 million and $974,841.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00384308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.01718568 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00235997 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00002442 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cobinhood, OKEx, Kucoin, Tokenomy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

