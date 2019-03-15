Brenntag (BNR) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BNR. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €53.89 ($62.67).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €46.66 ($54.26) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

