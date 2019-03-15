Brian B. Hansen Sells 10,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,406. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 66.68%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Tandem Diabetes Care to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after buying an additional 292,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,478,000 after buying an additional 1,884,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,478,000 after buying an additional 1,884,560 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,810,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after buying an additional 365,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,099,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,761,000 after buying an additional 236,440 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

