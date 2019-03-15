Brian Harper Purchases 8,500 Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Stock

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) CEO Brian Harper bought 8,500 shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 284,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,830.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RPT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Get Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust alerts:

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $63.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 2.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

RPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000.

WARNING: “Brian Harper Purchases 8,500 Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/brian-harper-purchases-8500-shares-of-ramco-gershenson-properties-trust-rpt-stock.html.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.