Brian L. Vance Sells 13,621 Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Stock

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Brian L. Vance sold 13,621 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $429,470.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,813.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HFWA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.36. 192,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,719. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 22.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,141,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,719,000 after purchasing an additional 726,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 388,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 147,795 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,896,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,652,000 after purchasing an additional 86,143 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

