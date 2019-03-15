British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BATS. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,010 ($52.40) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective (down previously from GBX 5,000 ($65.33)) on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 5,350 ($69.91) to GBX 4,860 ($63.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Cfra set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,650 ($73.83) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,868.67 ($50.55).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,998.50 ($39.18) on Monday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $48.80.

In related news, insider Ben Stevens purchased 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,883 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,863.87 ($25,955.66).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

