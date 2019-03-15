BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $122.11 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 79,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.17 per share, with a total value of $10,481,081.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,913,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,804,960.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,102,910 shares of company stock valued at $144,811,615. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

