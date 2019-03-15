BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.57 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,275 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 24.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 296,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $207.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $128.80 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total value of $999,057.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,948. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

