BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.02 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,291 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ANSYS by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on shares of ANSYS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $180.62 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $190.45. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. ANSYS had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,172,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 13,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $2,497,279.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-has-4-02-million-holdings-in-ansys-inc-anss.html.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.