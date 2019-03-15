BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 141.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 350,274 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 30.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,085,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,053,000 after purchasing an additional 251,554 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 193.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 378,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 249,775 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 28.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 911,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,063,000 after purchasing an additional 202,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price target on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

