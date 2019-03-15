Broadcom (AVGO) Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.16.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $22.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.29. 10,542,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $286.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $5,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,449,554. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.