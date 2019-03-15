Broadcom (AVGO) PT Raised to $270.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Broadcom to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Cowen cut Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.39.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $29.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,255. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $286.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total value of $5,129,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock worth $11,449,554. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 504.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,787,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955,578 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Broadcom by 26,295.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,950,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,694,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,339,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,329 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

